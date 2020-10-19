Source: Jets trade Steve McLendon to Buccaneers

The Jets traded defensive tackle Steve McLendon to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a source told SNY's Ralph Vacchiano on Sunday evening.
Terms of the deal were not immediately made available.
The Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud first reported the news.
McLendon, 34, joined the Jets starting with the 2016 season.
Entering Sunday's Week 6 game against the Miami Dolphins -- a 24-0 Jets loss -- McLendon totaled 99 tackles (28 for loss), 7 1/2 sacks (17 quarterback hits), one forced fumble (one recovery) and one pass deflection while starting 58 of 64 games.
He started his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2010-15. The Steelers signed him from Troy as an undrafted free agent in 2010.