Source: Jets have no plans of moving on from Adam Gase as head coach any time soon

Adam Gase will still have a job on Friday, despite yet another ugly loss on his resume. The Jets have no plans to fire him any time soon, according to a team source. It was always going to take a much bigger disaster than this to convince his bosses to make a coaching change this early in the season anyway.

But he shouldn’t get comfortable. Because the way his Jets are playing, a coaching change may only be a matter of time.

The seat underneath the 42-year-old Gase is absolutely still red-hot after the Jets lost 37-28 to a badly depleted Denver Broncos team and a quarterback making his first NFL start. Gase’s “brilliant offensive mind” left the Jets struggling in the red zone and producing only five field goals and one long, wild, Sam Darnold touchdown run. And the defense was not only bad, but it was an undisciplined mess.



The Jets committed 11 penalties for 118 yards. Almost all of it was on a defense that was flagged for six personal fouls.

That’s a terrible indictment of a coaching staff that was already reeling from an offense that can’t move the ball and players publicly complaining about how hard the team has been practicing. Injuries are no doubt an issue, but that only goes so far, and Jets CEO Christopher Johnson has to know that.

He has made it clear publicly and privately that he believes in Gase and that he’s willing to be patient. And a team source after the game told SNY “Nothing has changed.”

At least not yet. Because it remains to be seen just how long his faith and patience will last.

“I know we’re working to get this thing right,” Gase said after his 13th loss in 20 games as the Jets head coach. “I’m not happy about this. I know we can play way better than this and not beat ourselves and not do the things we’re doing.”

It is the offense, of course, that will hurt Gase the most, even though it scored 28 points on Thursday night, nearly matching the 37 the Jets scored in their first three games of the season. Their 321 yards were mediocre, at best. They could only manage 45 rushing yards by players other than Darnold. In fact, without Darnold’s 46-yard touchdown run, it might have been a total disaster for the offense.

The red zone, with poor play-calling, worse execution, and nothing but field goals, certainly was.

And the penalties – oh, those penalties. “Brutal,” is what Gase called them. Yes, it would be easy to blame defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, since he’s clearly in charge of that unit. That’s fair, but discipline issues often rise to the top. It’s been an ongoing issue for the Jets this season. Gase has to do something about that, too.

“Really, it’s just decision making,” Gase said. “We’ve got to make the right decisions. We can’t just keep doing the same things over and over and over again.”

He was talking about the defense, but he could’ve been talking about anything, because this Jets team has felt like it’s been on one long repeat cycle since he took over. The problems they’re experiencing now are the problems they experienced last season. It’s not a coincidence that they’re 0-4 for the second straight year.

Could Gase turn it all around? Sure, anything’s possible. The Jets are banking on him getting a boost from some reinforcements when the Jets play again in 10 days. They should have running back Le’Veon Bell and receiver Breshad Perriman back then, and hopefully rookie left tackle Mekhi Becton and receiver Denzel Mims. There’s always the chance that Gase will be able to start pushing this in the right direction when he gets a full complement of players.

Then again, there’s also the chance that it’s already too late.

If Gase thinks so, he wasn’t saying it Thursday night. And when asked why he’s still the right man for this job, he said “This is what I do for a living. This is what this coaching staff does. This is the adversity of the NFL.”

The thing about adversity is that at some point you have to overcome it. It has been almost nothing but adversity for the Jets since Gase was hired. The pressure clearly is still on him to start overcoming it very soon.