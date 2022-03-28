Source: Jets and Giants have heavy interest in Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner treated image

With the Giants and Jets holding a combined four top 10 picks in the 2022 NFL draft, it’s inevitable that they’ll focus on some of the same players. And their first battle could be over “Sauce.”

Both New York teams have a strong interest in Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, and both teams will be bringing him in for one of their Top 30 pre-draft visits, according to an NFL source. And while an official visit doesn’t always mean a team is considering picking a player, Gardner is widely considered the best cornerback in the draft and is clearly in play for the Giants at picks 5 and 7 and the Jets at 4 and 10.

The Giants even sent GM Joe Schoen to Gardner’s Pro Day at Cincinnati last Wednesday, and the GM and his crew reportedly took Gardner to dinner later that night. The Jets were reportedly represented by defensive backs coach Marquand Manuel, and according to a source their group met privately with Gardner after his Pro Day, too.



Both teams also met with Gardner at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis earlier this month.

The reasons both teams are so interested in Gardner are obvious. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound corner was one of the best defensive backs in the country last season. He’s got terrific size, great instincts, and showed his speed by running a 4.41 in the 40 at the combine. He had nine interceptions and wasn’t credited with giving up a single touchdown during his three years playing for the Bearcats.

When he was asked at the combine how he’d react when he finally gave one up in the NFL, he flashed the confidence of a No. 1 corner when he said “I don’t have plans on giving one up.”

The only question about him seems to be just how high he’ll end up going in the top 10. Many believe he wouldn’t get past the Giants’ second first-round pick at No. 7, especially if they trade cornerback James Bradberry – something they are expected to do before the draft begins.

Cornerbacks are a very important part of the defensive scheme run by the Giants’ new defensive coordinator, Don “Wink” Martindale. And if Bradberry is gone, they’re left with Adoree’ Jackson, who is coming off an injury filled season, and a group of decent young players drafted by the previous regime.

With a top corner being such a big need for the Giants, it puts the Jets in a bind if they want Gardner, too, because they probably can’t wait until their second pick at No. 10. But would it be too high for them to take Gardner at No. 4?

That might depend on who is available when they make their selection. Cornerback is definitely a big need for the Jets, but maybe not as big a need as edge rusher or receiver. The Jets signed cornerback D.J. Reed to a three-year, $33 million deal in free agency, and they like the group of young cornerbacks they have, including Bryce Hall, Michael Carter II, and Brandin Echols.

They wouldn’t mind adding a player like Gardner to that group, but it’s not clear if they consider him a top 5 player in this draft.

If Gardner does get past the Jets at 4, the Giants could probably use either the fifth or seventh pick on Gardner, since the pick sandwiched in between belongs to the Carolina Panthers and they seem likely to take a quarterback or perhaps an offensive lineman.

The Giants’ biggest need, of course, is on the offensive line and many people around the league believe they are a lock to use one of those picks on a tackle. They have also signaled an interest in trading down with one of their picks, as SNY has reported. If they do, then it’s possible Gardner could fall all the way to the Jets at 10.