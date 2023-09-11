Source: IU football likely to replace Louisville on 2024 schedule with FCS opponent

BLOOMINGTON − IU has withdrawn from a scheduled 2024 road game in its three-year football series with Louisville, the second game in the series Indiana has chalked off, according to a source.

Saturday's game against the Cardinals at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis will be the only game of the series played as originally scheduled.

IU previously signaled its intent to call off a 2025 home game vs. Louisville, as reported by the Bloomington Herald-Times.

The cancellation affecting next season will come with a $1 million penalty. It falls within a two-year window requiring "the canceling party" to pay for the inconvenience, according to the series contract.

A department source told IndyStar that IU intends to add a home game, likely against an FCS opponent, in 2024. The revenue from the new game is expected to cover the cancellation penalty.

The move comes against the backdrop of a conference softening its football scheduling requirements in the wake of an expanded College Football Playoff. At the advent of the original four-team playoff, the Big Ten announced programs would be expected to schedule at least one Power Five nonconference opponent each season, and that programs would be limited in how often they could schedule FCS opponents.

With the playoff and the Big Ten both expanding, those requirements have loosened substantially. The league's top teams will likely still seek marquee nonconference opportunities as TV partners and windows allow. But the conference will not hold schools to hard-and-fast rules.

Indiana is still scheduled to host both Florida International and Charlotte in 2024. That would leave a window for the Hoosiers to schedule an FCS opponent without jeopardizing postseason ambitions. FBS schools are only allowed to count one FCS win per year toward bowl eligibility.

Next year's game against FIU in Bloomington is a scheduled makeup of the 2017 game that had to be postponed due to the impact of Hurricane Irma.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana football plans to cancel game at Louisville scheduled for 2024