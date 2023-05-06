Source: Isiah Pacheco played in the Super Bowl with a broken hand and a torn labrum

Isaiah Pacheco played his rookie season for the Kansas City Chiefs in serious pain. Such is the toughness of Pacheco, a former standout running back for Rutgers.

A source close to the situation told Rutgers Wire that Pacheco played in the Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles with not just a broken hand but also a torn labrum.

In the AFC Championship Game, Pacheco broke a bone located between the wrist and thumb in one of his hands. This injury didn’t seem to slow down Pacheco very much as, in the Super Bowl, he had 15 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown in the game’s second quarter. Pacheco’s hard running was crucial to helping the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles to win the championship.

A week after the Super Bowl win, Pacheco had surgery by Dr. Mike Guss to repair the broken bone.

Pacheco also played much of the season with a torn labrum that required surgery two weeks after the Super Bowl. This surgery was performed by Dr. David Altchek of the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City.

A seventh-round pick out of Rutgers, Pacheco exceeded all reasonable expectations placed on him prior to the season. By the midpoint of the season, Pacheco had won the starting running back job in Kansas City.

He finished with regular season with 830 yards and five touchdowns on 170 carries. He also made significant contributions on special teams as a kickoff returner.

