Source: Heliot Ramos, highly touted prospect, called up by Giants

Source: Giants calling up highly touted prospect Ramos originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN FRANCISCO -- Outfielder Heliot Ramos didn't have to wait long to finally get his first shot at the big leagues.

Ramos will join the Giants on Sunday for the finale of a three-game series with the Miami Marlins, sources told NBC Sports Bay Area on Saturday night.

The former first-round draft pick is expected to make his long-awaited MLB debut against Marlins left-hander Trevor Rogers.

Ramos, 22, was pulled from Triple-A Sacramento's game in the early innings Saturday night. He had another impressive camp and was sent to Sacramento to continue his development, but he ended up spending less than a week back in the minors. Ramos homered in his first at-bat of the Triple-A season and added a 108-mph double the next night.

#SFGiants prospect Heliot Ramos crushes a two-run homer to right center on his first at-bat of the @MiLB season for the @RiverCats pic.twitter.com/EkhlUhAzU8 — Ali Thanawalla (@Ali_Thanawalla) April 6, 2022

Ramos was taken 19th overall in the 2017 draft and became good friends with catcher Joey Bart, taken second overall the next season. The two have talked of growing together in the big leagues, and just three days into the Giants' season, they'll finally be on the roster together.