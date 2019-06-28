Source: Harrison Barnes, Kings working on four-year, $88M-to-$90M contract originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Movers and shakers. That's what the Sacramento Kings hope to be over the next few days as NBA free agency begins.

NBC Sports California confirmed Friday through a league source that the Kings are working on a four-year contract offer to free-agent forward Harrison Barnes in the neighborhood of $88 million to $90 million.

KHTK's Carmichael Dave was the first to report the news, and Marc Stein of the New York Times also confirmed it.

Barnes, 27, joined the Kings at the trade deadline from the Dallas Mavericks and impressed the team with his stable play and locker-room demeanor.

A seven-year NBA veteran, Barnes walked away from a $25.1 million player option earlier this month and became an unrestricted free agent.

The Kings have been confident about their ability to retain Barnes since his opt-out, and it appears he is the team's first order of business when free agency opens Sunday.

Barnes averaged 14.3 points and 5.9 rebounds in 28 games with the Kings last season.

If retained, Barnes instantly would slide into the starting small forward spot and allow the Kings the opportunity to chase other free agents.