Source: Giants out on Yamamoto bidding after aggressive pursuit originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Giants appear to have swung and missed on the two top MLB free agents this offseason.

After failing to sign two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani, NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic reported, citing a source familiar with the discussions, that San Francisco has been informed it is out of the bidding for Japanese star pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

The Giants have been told they’re out of the bidding for Yoshinobu Yamamoto, per source familiar with discussions. They pushed hard but expectation is that he will end up in LA or NY. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) December 22, 2023

The Giants were one of many big-market teams vying for Yamamoto's services and reportedly were devoting their "whole heart and finances" to signing either Yamamoto or Ohtani.

Now that they have missed out on both, the Giants likely will pivot to other top-of-the-market free agents.

