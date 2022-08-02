Giants trade Curt Casali, Matthew Boyd to Mariners for minor leaguers

Giants trade Casali, Boyd to Mariners for minor leaguers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN FRANCISCO -- By 2 p.m. on Tuesday, it became clear that this would be a crushing day for the Giants clubhouse.

Shortly after trading Darin Ruf to the New York Mets, the Giants agreed to a deal to send backup catcher Curt Casali and lefty Matthew Boyd to the Seattle Mariners.

Casali and Boyd are two of the most popular players in the clubhouse, although both are currently on the IL.

Casali (oblique) has been playing rehab games and hoped to be an option to return to the active roster in the coming days. Boyd (elbow) has missed the entire season but threw a 40-pitch bullpen session over the weekend and was potentially nearing a rehab assignment.

The Giants' flurry sent out three veterans with more moves likely coming.

Stryffeler, 26, has a 2.27 ERA in 35 Double-A appearances this year with 57 strikeouts and 19 walks over 35 2/3 innings. Thomas, 24, is batting .264/.400/.444 with 21 extra-base hits in 64 games with High-A Everett.

