Source: Giants' Saquon Barkley, Adoree' Jackson still expected to play vs. Broncos barring setback

Giants RB Saquon Barkley is getting the main spotlight heading into Week 1 against the Denver Broncos, and SNY's Ralph Vacchiano had another source confirm that he is good to go barring any setbacks this morning.

In fact, all the Giants players that were on the injured list this week, except for TE Evan Engram who was already declared out, is set to suit up for Big Blue at MetLife Stadium. That means Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney and Adoree' Jackson, among others, will be on the field trying to start the new year on the right foot.

It goes without saying how much Barkley's presence means to this Giants team, and its been known for some time that he should be good to go. He is not only a team captain, but as he goes, the rest of the offense follows. And after his injury in Week 2 last season, there's some redemption on his mind whether he wants to say it or not.

Now the Giants don't necessarily have a "pitch count" of snaps for him to work toward this week, Vacchiano said. However don't expect his workload to be at 100 percent. Devontae Booker and even rookie Gary Brightwell could see some good playing time to ease Barkley back in.

But, of course, the Giants are simply a better team when he's in the backfield.

Having Golladay, the Giants' No. 1 receiver, on the field is also a big plus for the offense. He did admit that his connection with Daniel Jones is "rusty" because his hamstring injury kept him off the practice field, but he's still a threat on the outside that needs attention just like Barkley.

And then there's Toney, who Giants fans haven't seen really on the gridiron. He's been working his way back from COVID-19, but at practice, he has been displaying some crazy shiftiness and speed that could be seen for the first time in a Giants uniform on Sunday.

Jackson is another player the Giants should be happy to see as well. He's playing opposite James Bradberry after battling through an ankle injury and New York hopes his speed and coverage skills can help slow down the tough Broncos wideouts.

These are all key players that should have an impact on the game one way or another.