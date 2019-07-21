Source: Giants planning to call up slugging third baseman Zach Green

SAN FRANCISCO - Conner Menez won't be the only newcomer in the clubhouse on Sunday.

The Giants plan to call up power-hitting third baseman Zach Green from Triple-A, NBC Sports Bay Area has learned. Green has 23 homers for the River Cats this season with an OPS of 1.099.

Green, a 25-year-old Sacramento native, was taken in the third round of the 2012 draft by the Phillies. He put up good numbers in their system, hitting 20 homers a year ago, but never got his shot and signed with the Giants over the offseason. He was in big league camp this year as a non-roster invitee.

Green has shown his power throughout the minor league season but was blocked at the big league level because he is primarily a first and third baseman. It's unclear what his immediate role is, but Evan Longoria is out at least a couple more weeks with a left foot strain. The Giants have been concerned about wearing Pablo Sandoval down, although they do also have Donovan Solano as an option. It's possible Solano will see more time at second base.

Green could make his MLB debut with Menez on Sunday. The lefty will take Drew Pomeranz's rotation spot. Menez is also a local, having grown up in Hollister.

