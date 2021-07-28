Source: Giants not discussing Joey Bart in trade talks with Cubs

Source: Giants not discussing Bart in trade talks with Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN FRANCISCO -- Deadline week put one of the Giants' best prospects in the rumor mill on Tuesday, but Joey Bart doesn't need to be thinking about Wrigley Field anytime soon.

A source told NBC Sports Bay Area that the Giants are not open to discussing Bart in talks with the Chicago Cubs, who look poised to be the biggest seller before Friday afternoon's trade deadline. On Tuesday night, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported that the Giants have spoken to the Cubs about Kris Bryant, noting that the Cubs were evaluating Bart as one candidate to be requested in any deal.

Bart, 24, is a former No. 2 overall pick and the consensus No. 2 prospect in the organization after Marco Luciano. He has played just two big league games this season for the Giants -- who have gotten an All-Star season out of Buster Posey and good backup work from Curt Casali -- but has had a strong season in Triple-A. Bart entered play Tuesday with a .905 OPS and nine homers for the River Cats.

The Cubs traded Joc Pederson early and dealt Andrew Chafin to the Athletics, and there's plenty more to ship out the door before Friday. Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javy Baez are all free agents at the end of the year and Craig Kimbrel is the best reliever available on the market.