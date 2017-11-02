Source: Giants' new hitting coach to come from Astros staff

With the Giants shuffling their staff, they were in need of a new hitting coach. So they have plucked a man from one of the best offenses in baseball.

SAN FRANCISCO -- It turns out there's a pretty good reason why the Giants have waited so long to announce a new hitting coach. Their choice has been pretty busy.

The Giants plan to announce Alonzo Powell as their next hitting coach, a source confirmed Wednesday night. Powell is currently serving as the assistant hitting coach for the Houston Astros, so the organization has been waiting for the World Series to end. Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston first reported that Powell is the Giants' choice.

Powell, 52, was born in San Francisco and is a graduate of Lincoln High. He was signed by the Giants as an amateur free agent before spending parts of two seasons in the big leagues with the Expos and Mariners.