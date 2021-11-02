Source: Giants' Evan Engram on Packers' radar as Green Bay is 'asking around' about tight ends

Evan Engram running with ball in Dallas blue jersey

The Green Bay Packers have made it known they’re interested in dealing for a tight end before the NFL’s trading deadline, and it appears that Evan Engram is one of the names on their short list.

The Packers have been “asking around” about tight ends over the last few days, according to an NFL source, and have signaled an interest in all of the top names believed to be available. That includes Engram, the Giants tight end who many around the league believe could be traded by 4 p.m. on Tuesday if the price is right.

It’s unclear if the Packers have had any substantive talks with the Giants. However, it is clear they are motivated to make a deal after losing tight end Robert Tonyan to a torn ACL on Thursday night.

The Packers are 7-1, running away with the NFC North, and believe they have a real shot at a Super Bowl championship. They understandably don’t seem to be comfortable riding with 37-year-old Marcedes Lewis at that position, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers wants the Packers to add as much offensive firepower as they can.

Engram, with 23 catches for 186 yards and a touchdown in six games this season, is one of the most valuable ones available. The other one seemingly drawing significant interest on the market, according to several sources, is Atlanta’s Hayden Hurst. It’s not known if the Packers have a preference, nor is it known how much either one would cost.

There is a growing belief around the league, though, that the Giants won’t just give Engram away, even though his contract expires at the end of the season and he doesn’t appear to be in their future plans.

“The asking price,” one source said, “is higher than you’d think.”

Regardless, there are several possible suitors for Engram if the asking price is reasonable. The Buffalo Bills had been looking for tight end help even before they lost Dawson Knox to a fractured hand. The Tennessee Titans were looking for an offensive boost, even before they lost running back Derrick Henry to a possible season-ending foot injury. The New Orleans Saints had been asking around more about receivers, according to sources, but a pass-catching tight end like Engram could entice them, too.

“There are some teams interested in adding weapons for their offense, and definitely some that could use a tight end,” one NFL personnel executive told SNY last week. “There aren’t a lot of them, though. And if you do need a tight end, there are probably better ones that can be had.”

That last part is all in the eye of the beholder, of course. And it depends on who is available. Engram and Hurst are the names mentioned most often. Some think Pittsburgh’s Eric Ebron can be had, too.

But if that’s the extent of the list, Engram might be looking pretty good.