Sources: Tommy La Stella, Giants close to free-agent contract agreement

Sources: Giants close to deal with veteran infielder La Stella originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Giants have talked all offseason of adding another left-handed hitter to their lineup, preferably one who can play the infield.

They appear to have found their guy.

The organization is close to a deal with veteran Tommy La Stella, sources told NBC Sports Bay Area on Tuesday night. The deal, which is believed to be for multiple years, is pending a physical, per sources.

La Stella, who played for the Angels and the A's last year, would give the Giants a left-handed bat to pair with Donovan Solano and Wilmer Flores at second, along with potentially a platoon partner for Evan Longoria at third.

La Stella, 30, posted a .281/.370/.449 slash line last season in 55 appearances, with five homers, 14 doubles and two triples. He struck out just 12 times, continuing a trend that makes him an ideal fit for the Giants. La Stella has consistently posted high on-base percentages and low strikeout rates in the big leagues, and over the last two years, he tapped into some additional power. La Stella broke through in 2019, hitting 16 homers in 80 games for the Angels, which exceeded his total from five previous seasons combined.

La Stella primarily has been a second baseman in the big leagues but also has plenty of experience at third. The Giants added Jason Vosler early in the offseason but continued to search for a more experienced bat for that role.

Team president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi has said he always felt the Giants were one left-handed bat short late in the year, and now the Giants appear to have solved that problem. La Stella had a .903 OPS against right-handed pitchers last season.

