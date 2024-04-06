Source: Fresno State hires Walberg as next basketball coach

FRESNO, Calif. – A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to Sports Central Saturday that Vance Walberg has been hired as the new head coach for men’s basketball at Fresno State.

Walberg has spent the last eight seasons as the boy’s head basketball coach at Clovis West, where he has consistently had the Golden Eagles near the top of the Section’s rankings, and won an Open Division, Central Section title in 2022, as well as a Division 1 Section crown in 2019.

Walberg is known for an up-tempo, “dribble-drive,” motion offense, which he is credited for bringing to the sport.

The 67-year-old Bay Area native has been coaching basketball for over 40 years, and has other high school, junior college, major college, and NBA experience on his resume.

He first came to the Central Valley in 1990, when he took over the Clovis West program for the first time, and went 343-68 between 1990-2002, which included 11 league and eight section titles during his first 13 seasons with the Golden Eagles.

He did run into a little controversy near the end of his first tenure there though, when the program had to forfeit all games over a two-year period because of the use of an ineligible, overage, foreign player.

Walberg got hired by Fresno City College in 2002, and went 133-11 with four league titles and a state championship in four seasons with the Rams.

Next up was a stint as the head coach at Division I Pepperdine, but Walberg went only 14-35 with the Waves, and resigned midway through his second season there, citing “personal and family reasons.”

He later was an an assistant at UMASS (2008-11), and an assistant for three different NBA teams (Nuggets, 76ers, Kings) from 2012-2016, before he returned to Clovis West.

Walberg’s kids mainly grew up in the Fresno area, and one daughter, Heather Long, is the former girls basketball coach at Clovis North.

Another daughter, Jaimie Rose Winder, is married to Jonathan Winder, the former Fresno State girls volleyball coach, who is now the men’s volleyball head coach at Pepperdine.

Walberg replaces former Bulldogs’ head coach Justin Hutson, who stepped down as coach of Fresno State on March 14th, after the Bulldogs were eliminated from the Mountain West Conference tournament.

Hutson was hired in 2018 after a successful run as an assistant coach at San Diego State and UNLV.

He had two 23-win seasons with Fresno State, including his first year with the team, but only finished with a 92-94 record with the Bulldogs, and went 12-21 and 11-20 in his last two seasons in the Central Valley.

