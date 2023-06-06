Source: Flyers trading Provorov in 3-team deal

After seven seasons in Philadelphia, Ivan Provorov’s career with the Flyers is coming to an end.

The rebuilding club, with new front office leadership, is trading the 26-year-old defenseman to the Blue Jackets in a three-team deal, a source confirmed Tuesday to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

In the trade, the Flyers are receiving goalie Cal Petersen and defenseman Sean Walker from the Kings, per multiple reports.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman and The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta first reported the initial details of the trade.

The Flyers are receiving draft pick compensation in the deal, according to reports.

Per The Athletic’s Aaron Portzline, the will Flyers receive the No. 22 overall pick in this month’s NHL draft from Columbus. According to Sportsnet's Jeff Marek, the Flyers will also get a second-round pick from the Blue Jackets

Per TSN’s Chris Johnston, the Flyers will receive Swedish defensive prospect Helge Grans and a second-round draft pick from Los Angeles.

According to Pagnotta's report, the Kings will retain 30 percent of Provorov’s salary. Next season, Provorov will be in Year 5 of a six-year, $40.5 million deal ($6.75M cap hit).

Advertisement

The trade has not yet been announced, so stay tuned.

Provorov was drafted seventh overall in 2015 and very quickly had high expectations bestowed upon him as a 19-year-old rookie.

Early in his career with the Flyers, he built a reputation of seldom missing games and being ultra reliable. Over his seven seasons, Provorov played in 532 of a possible 535 games. The only three games he missed came in succession during the 2021-22 season because of the NHL's COVID protocol. Provorov, an ironman type, vented his frustration with the league's protocols.

(More coming…)