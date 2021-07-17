Flyers trade Philippe Myers, Nolan Patrick in exchange for Ryan Ellis

Flyers make stunner of a trade to land a top-pair defenseman originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Chuck Fletcher has shaken things up.

Just ahead of the NHL trade and waiver freeze 3 p.m. ET deadline for the expansion draft, the Flyers acquired defenseman Ryan Ellis from the Predators in exchange for Philippe Myers and Nolan Patrick. According to multiple reports, Patrick was then traded from Nashville to the Golden Knights for Cody Glass.

Ellis is a top-pair, righty-shot defenseman who will play alongside Ivan Provorov.

The trade of Patrick could now allow the Flyers to protect James van Riemsdyk in Wednesday's expansion draft.

