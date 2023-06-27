Source: Flyers trade Hayes day before NHL draft

One day out from the NHL draft, Danny Briere made another trade for the rebuilding Flyers.

The Flyers sent Kevin Hayes to the Blues in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round draft pick, a source confirmed Tuesday. The Flyers are retaining 50 percent of Hayes' remaining salary, according to a report by Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli.

ESPN's Kevin Weekes was first to report the trade.

Hayes was a first-time All-Star in 2022-23 but saw his role diminish down the stretch as the Flyers shifted focus to a rebuild. The 31-year-old center has three years left on a seven-year, $50 million deal, which included a modified no-move clause.

At his end-of-the-season press conference, Hayes said he "picked up the message that was sent months ago" about whether he was wanted in the Flyers' rebuilding direction.

“Their decisions have probably already been made,” he said in April. “We don't know them yet. I'm sure I'll find out around the draft.”

