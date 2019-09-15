Source: "So far, so good" for Antonio Brown on the field

MIAMI GARDENS – At least it's been "so far, so good" football-wise for Antonio Brown.

During three days of practice and preparation, a source said Brown showed "rare" ability and instincts and a knack for understanding the concepts being explained. "It comes easy to him," the source said.

How much work will that translate to the field on Sunday here in Miami when he plays his first game with the team? For a player who's been targeted more than 10 times a game every season but his rookie year, the volume of targets may not be there, but he will definitely be a part of the game plan.

The Patriots agreed to terms with Brown on Monday after he shot his way out of Oakland. Tuesday night, news that a lawsuit alleging sexual assault and rape was filed against him came in a New York Times story.

He's been the lead topic in the NFL virtually every day for weeks. But he so far has shown none of the traits that made him a difficult employee for eight seasons in Pittsburgh and got him whisked out of Oakland before he played a game.

The off-field chaos hasn't leaked into the on-field performance of Brown. He wants to be coached hard, according to the source, and in these first few days with the team Brown seemed grateful and deferential.

NFL rules state that players must be made available to the media after each game in which they play so we should be hearing from Brown this afternoon.

Meanwhile, Brown's alleged victim, Britney Taylor, is scheduled to meet with NFL investigators Monday to discuss her allegations.

What happens at that meeting will likely determine whether there are more games for Brown in the near future.

