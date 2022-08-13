Source: Elijah Mitchell likely to miss preseason with hamstring injury

Source: Mitchell has hamstring injury, likely to miss preseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers have high expectations for Elijah Mitchell, but the second-year running back likely won't suit up during any of San Francisco's three 2022 preseason games.

Mitchell is dealing with a hamstring injury that should keep him out until the beginning of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sept. 11, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported news of Mitchell's injury.

Mitchell, a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, burst onto the scene last year and led the 49ers in rushing with 963 yards on the ground.

With veteran Raheem Mostert no longer on the team, Mitchell has been slotted in as the lead back in coach Kyle Shanahan's offense and big things are expected from the Louisiana product.

Mitchell isn't the only notable 49ers player who won't suit up in the preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers on Friday night at Levi's Stadium.

With Mitchell and Jeff Wilson Jr. inactive against the Packers, Trey Sermon, JaMycal Hasty and rookie Tyrion Davis-Price will get the bulk of the workload.

After taking on the Packers, the 49ers finish out the preseason schedule with road games against the Minnesota Vikings on Aug. 20 and Houston Texans on Aug. 25.