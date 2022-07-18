Source: Eddie Olczyk moving on from Blackhawks as color analyst after 16 seasons

Source: Olczyk moving on from Hawks as color analyst originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Blackhawks' television booth is going to look and sound different next season.

Eddie Olczyk is moving on from the organization after 16 seasons as the team's TV color analyst, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago. His contract with the Blackhawks expired on June 30.

Olczyk, 55, will continue his role as the lead color commentator for NHL on TNT and is expected to sign with another team, according to a source. The news comes three months after his longtime partner Pat Foley signed off for the final time as the voice of the Blackhawks, a microphone he held for 39 years.

Olczyk is arguably the best analyst in sports and has been a part of every significant moment in franchise history over the last decade and a half, which included calling all three Stanley Cup victories in 2010, 2013 and 2015. As a player, he was selected by the Blackhawks with the No. 3 overall pick in the 1984 NHL Draft and inducted into the United States Hockey Hall of Fame on Feb. 22, 2013.

The Blackhawks have reportedly begun reaching out to former players as they search for Olczyk's replacement in the booth alongside Chris Vosters.

