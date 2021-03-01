Source: Eagles tender their 3 exclusive rights free agents

Eagles tender their 3 exclusive rights free agents originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles have tendered their three exclusive rights free agents, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia on Monday.

While this is mostly a formality, it means the Eagles will bring back Alex Singleton, Greg Ward Jr. and Boston Scott in 2021.

Exclusive rights free agents are basically players with two or fewer years of NFL service whose contracts have expired. They’re not really free agents. They can negotiate exclusively with the Eagles and either have to sign the minimum contract offer or sit out the season.

These three are now on track to become restricted free agents after the 2021 season.

OverTheCap’s Jason Fitzgerald on Monday first reported that all three players were tendered, but this was always expected.

All three were no-brainers for the Eagles.

Singleton, 27, joined the Eagles in 2019 but didn’t become a starter until injuries piled up during the 2020 season. But once he became a starter, the former CFL all-star thrived. He finished his 2020 season with 11 starts and 120 combined tackles to lead the team by a considerable margin.

Scott, 25, has been with the Eagles since 2018 but has just two accrued seasons. He has become the Eagles’ No. 2 running back behind Miles Sanders. In 2020, he had 80 carries for 374 yards (4.7) and a touchdown and also caught 25 passes for 212 yards and another score.

Ward, 25, is another former practice squad player, just like the other two. In 2020, he was the Eagles’ starting slot receiver, catching 53 passes for 419 yards and 6 touchdowns. He hasn’t been in the NFL very long, but he might end up being the most experienced receiver on the roster in 2021.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube