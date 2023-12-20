Source: Eagles' starting O-lineman having thumb surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles starting guard Landon Dickerson is having thumb surgery on Wednesday and is expected to miss some time, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia. But Dickerson, 25, will not be placed on IR.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo first reported the news.

This also means the Eagles will be without their starting left guard for at least their Christmas Day game against the Giants this week. Starting right guard Cam Jurgens missed the Seahawks game with a pectoral injury and his status for the upcoming week is still unknown.

By not placing Dickerson on IR, it’s a signal the Eagles expect him back relatively soon. This is similar to what happened on the defensive side with cornerback Darius Slay, who had arthroscopic knee surgery last week but is expected back by the end of the regular season.

Without Jurgens on Monday night, the Eagles started veteran Sua Opeta at right guard. And for the one snap that Dickerson was forced to miss in that game after his face mask fell off was taken by rookie Tyler Steen. So you can see the depth chart at guard. The Eagles also have veteran Jack Driscoll, who has played guard before. There’s a chance the Eagles could have two backups this upcoming Monday.

Dickerson fell to the Eagles in the second round back in the 2021 draft out of Alabama because of his extensive list of injuries in college. While he’s dealt with several injuries during his NFL career, he hasn’t missed much time.

As a rookie, Dickerson played in 14 of 17 games. Last year he was a Pro Bowler as he started all 17 for the Eagles. And this season, Dickerson has started the first 14 games of the season and has played 932 snaps out of a possible 958. The big 6-foot-3, 333-pound guard has proven himself to be relatively durable at the NFL level.

But the Eagles won’t have Dickerson on Monday night against the Giants as they hope to snap a three-game losing streak and get right in this stretch run.

