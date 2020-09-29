Source: Eagles sign Michael Jacquet to practice squad after another CB injury

Source: Eagles bring back corner to practice squad after another injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

With yet another cornerback injury on Sunday, the Eagles have signed undrafted cornerback Michael Jacquet to their practice squad, a league source told NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Jacquet, 23, spent all offseason and training camp with the Eagles and impressed the Eagles’ coaches, including Doug Pederson.

A few young Eagles Doug Pederson says have stood out so far: WR Quez Watkins, WR John Hightower, DB Michael Jacquet, OT Jack Driscoll. — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) August 20, 2020

But Jacquet (6-1, 203) was waived at final cuts and then didn’t make it to the Eagles’ practice squad, which was surprising at the time.

Jacquet began his career at Louisiana-Lafayette as a receiver but flipped to the defensive side of the ball for his last two collegiate seasons in 2018 and 2019.

After Jacquet went undrafted, the Eagles signed him to a contract that included a signing bonus of $15,000 and $90,000 guaranteed, according to a source. That made him one of the highest paid members of the Eagles’ 2020 undrafted class.

The Eagles were already thin at cornerback with Craig James on IR and then Avonte Maddox hurt his ankle on Sunday afternoon. Maddox will miss some time, Pederson said on Monday.

Without Maddox and James, the Eagles are left with just four healthy corners on their active roster: Darius Slay, Cre’Von LeBlanc, Nickell Robey-Coleman and Trevor Williams.

Before bringing back Jacquet, the Eagles didn’t have a pure corner on their practice squad. They do have two DBs in Grayland Arnold and Elijah Riley.

There’s a chance the Eagles might need to elevate Jacquet to be available for Sunday Night Football against the 49ers. That wouldn’t happen until later in the week. This year, teams are permitted to elevate two practice squad players per week to their game-day rosters.