Eagles place safety Marcus Epps on COVID-19 list originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles have placed safety Marcus Epps on the Reserve/COVID-19 list after announcing earlier in the day that one of their players tested positive for COVID-19 and was in self-isolation.

“We are following the NFL-NFLPA intensive protocols and remain in close communication with the league on this matter,” the Eagles said in a statement.

NFL Network first reported the news on Thursday afternoon.

NFL vice president of communication Brian McCarthy shared what the “intensive protocols” in the league means:

For those asking what it means for teams to be in Intensive Protocol

Even though the Eagles are on a bye this week, they were at the NovaCare Complex for a work day on Wednesday and players are still getting tested daily even during the bye week.

The Eagles had just one player land on the COVID-19 list this season before this. Offensive guard Matt Pryor went on the list in October and missed a game after someone close to him tested positive. Pryor never tested positive.

In late July, Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata and Nathan Gerry all landed on the COVID-19 list but were removed in August. And Eagles head coach Doug Pederson also tested positive for COVID-19 before the season.