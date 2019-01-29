Source: Eagles hiring former Dolphins defensive coordinator originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

The Eagles are hiring former Dolphins defensive coordinator Matt Burke to an advisory role, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

ESPN first reported the expected hire.

So who is Matt Burke?

Well, he's a 42-year-old coach who has a ton of familiarity with Jim Schwartz and was the Dolphins' defensive coordinator for the last two seasons under former head coach Adam Gase.

We'll get into Burke's defenses in Miami, but it's important to note his history with Schwartz. Burke's first NFL coaching job was with the Titans as an administrative assistant in 2004, when Schwartz was already well into his tenure as defensive coordinator.

Burke worked his way up to a defensive quality control position before joining Schwartz in Detroit when Schwartz took that head coaching job in 2009. Burke took a promotion with Schwartz to coach linebackers from 2009-13, the whole time Schwartz was in Detroit.

From Detroit, Burke went to Cincinnati to coach linebackers and then to Miami to coach linebackers before being named the defensive coordinator in 2017.

Here's a look at how Burke's defenses fared in the two years under him:

2017: 24.6 points per game (29th), 335.7 yards per game (16th)

2018: 27.1 points per game (27th), 391.1 yards per game (29th)

Yeah, not great. But he'll join Schwartz's staff in a lesser role.

It seemed obvious Burke wouldn't be going back to Miami once Brian Flores is finally hired. So, apparently, he'll find a landing spot with the Eagles.

The Eagles have a vacant DL coach job after parting ways with Chris Wilson, but Burke's past has been coaching linebackers. The Eagles still have Ken Flajole on staff as their linebackers coach. So it remains unclear what Burke's official role will be.

