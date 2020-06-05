Source disputes report of Jets trying to lure Bears OL Kyle Long out of retirement

On Friday, the New York Daily News reported that the New York Jets have “talked to” former Pro Bowl offensive lineman Kyle Long about coming out of retirement.

But an informed source told Yahoo Sports that it’s simply not the case.

“It’s not true,” the source texted, requesting anonymity.

Long, 30, walked away from the NFL in January after a series of injuries. The 2013 first-round pick made three straight Pro Bowls his first three seasons in Chicago, playing right guard predominantly. He landed on injured reserve for at least part of his final four NFL seasons.

A source told Yahoo Sports said the report about the Jets pursuing Kyle Long is not true. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

Long played 77 games over seven seasons, missing a combined 34 games since 2016 because of injuries to his ankle, labrum, hip, foot and hand over that span.

The Daily News report suggested that the Jets were taking a similar approach this offseason to what they did with Ryan Kalil, who was convinced to come out of retirement by general manager Joe Douglas.

In this case, Yahoo Sports’ source is adamant that Long hasn’t spoken to anyone with the Jets about playing in 2020.

The Bears renounced Long’s rights, making him a free agent. Long tweeted in January after announcing his retirement that he had no interest in playing for another team.

