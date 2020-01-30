Source: Despite speculation, Tom Brady was not in Nashville Thursday

Tom Brady won't officially become an unrestricted free agent until March 18, but that hasn't stopped the rumors from flying.

NBC Sports Boston has confirmed Brady was not in Nashville, Tenn. on Thursday, contrary to the rumors swirling on social media about the New England Patriots quarterback visiting Nashville schools with his son.

With Brady set to hit the market for the first time in his 20-year NFL career, there are sure to be plenty more rumors where that came from this offseason. We've already had quite a few, including a report of Brady buying a house in Connecticut.

There also was Brady's mysterious conversation with Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis last week, which predictably led to a fair amount of speculation.

The Tennessee Titans have been considered one of the more likely destinations for Brady if he decides to move on from New England. Patriots fans can breathe a sigh of relief for now, though, knowing the rumors of him paying a visit to Nashville on Thursday are untrue.

