Source: Deshaun Watson 49ers meeting rumor 'not accurate'

What? 49ers meeting with Watson? 'Not accurate,' source says originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

A rumor circulated on social media Tuesday morning the 49ers were scheduled to meet with Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Shocking news!

Well, that rumor had a shelf life of exactly 10 minutes, as a league source told NBC Sports Bay Area, “Not accurate.”

Quickly, the entire notion of the 49ers being interested in acquiring Watson was shot down by numerous national reporters for major media outlets.

The 49ers, however, might still be tied to Watson in a different way.

Watson will not fact any criminal charges stemming from 22 allegations of sexual assault and harassment. The Texans are looking to trade him after deactivating him for every game last season.

Watson is an outstanding quarterback with a ton of baggage.

Watson reportedly met with the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers on Monday, and has meetings scheduled with the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons.

Once Watson finds a new team and fills a quarterback vacancy, it could lead to Jimmy Garoppolo finding a new home.

Watson is the top-available quarterback, though it is uncertain what kind of league discipline he might face under the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Garoppolo underwent shoulder surgery last week and that appears to be complicating matters. He is tentatively scheduled to resume throwing approximately a month before training camp.

The 49ers are planning for Trey Lance to take over as the starter after trading up to select him at No. 3 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

So two of the remaining major storylines of the offseason are where Watson and Garoppolo will playing next season.

Right now, it does not appear the answer to either question will be the 49ers.

