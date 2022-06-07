Source: Deebo Samuel reports for opening of 49ers' mandatory minicamp

Source: Samuel reports for 49ers' mandatory minicamp originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

In what could be seen is a step toward a possible long-term resolution, All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel is joining his teammates this week for the 49ers’ mandatory minicamp.

Samuel did not participate in the voluntary phases of the 49ers’ offseason program. But he reported to the team’s Santa Clara facility on Monday to take part in a physical prior to the team's mandatory three-day minicamp, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area.

It is not likely Samuel will participate in on-field practices, which are tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Samuel’s future with the 49ers has been in question this offseason. He scrubbed mentions of the 49ers from his social media accounts and requested a trade.

The 49ers listened to trade offers for Samuel leading up the first round of the draft. But the team never received an offer worthy of serious consideration.

“Nothing was even remotely close to what we thought would be fair for the 49ers," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said.

Samuel is scheduled to enter the final year of his original contract after the club selected him in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

He is scheduled to earn nearly $4 million, which is five or six times below his market value. The wide receiver market exploded this offseason with Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, A.J. Brown and Stefon Diggs signing lucrative contracts.

The mandatory camp is the first 49ers-related function in which Samuel has participated this offseason. Any player who skips all three days of his team’s mandatory minicamp is subject to fines up to $95,877.

General manager John Lynch last week told an audience of 49ers fans at the Dwight Clark Legacy Series that Samuel would remain with the team. Lynch said he felt the sides would end up being "fine."

“Well, we haven’t traded him. I’ve used the word ‘fool.’ I’d be a fool to trade him,” Lynch said. “And, so, yes. He’ll be a part of the 49ers.”

The next step is for the sides to agree on a new contract that makes it official.

