Source: Daniel Jones 'likely' to miss Giants-Chargers matchup

Daniel Jones throw vs Chiefs, white jersey

Jake Fromm has been a Giant for less than a week. On Sunday, he dressed for his first NFL game.

Now, next Sunday in Los Angeles, there’s a good chance he’ll be the Giants starting quarterback.

That’s because Daniel Jones is “likely” to miss the Giants’ next game against the Chargers, according to a source familiar with the situation, and his backup, Mike Glennon, suffered a concussion in the Giants’ 20-9 loss in Miami on Sunday, making his status murky as well. That leaves the Giants with Fromm and practice-squad quarterback Brian Lewerke as the only healthy quarterbacks on the team.

And neither of them have ever played in an NFL game.

Glennon’s status isn’t completely clear, but it’s far from a given that he’ll clear concussion protocol in time to start next Sunday. And as SNY reported on Friday, the Giants were already bracing for Jones to miss multiple starts with what they are calling a “strained neck.” They were expecting to give Glennon another start against the Chargers, the source said, though that was obviously before his concussion.

Jones, of course, isn’t officially ruled out yet and there is still some uncertainty about his injury – an injury serious enough that Giants head coach Joe Judge has repeatedly refused to rule out that it could be season-ending. Some clarity could come on Monday when Jones is scheduled to be re-examined by team doctors out in Tuscon, Ariz., where the Giants will be practicing all week ahead of their game in L.A.

They are also “likely” to consult with an outside specialist before making any determination on Jones’ future status, according to a source.



“(The doctors) will continue to evaluate him and when they deem he’s ready for contact we’ll have him out there playing,” Judge said, moments after the Giants’ loss to the Dolphins. “We’re going to trust what they say.”

The concern continues to be that the doctors have not cleared Jones for contact – a sign that they’re worried he could make the injury worse if he’s hit or falls the wrong way. Jones was able to practice all last week because quarterbacks don’t take hits in practice, and he even had an extensive pre-game warmup on the field in Miami. He has shown no visible signs of being restricted in movement and he appeared to be throwing the ball well during the sessions open to the media.

That’s part of why Judge said on Friday that any discussion of Jones’ immediate future “would be hypothetical or guessing at this point.”

“There’s really gray area in what it is,” Judge said. “There’s really no final decision on (whether it’s season-ending). Obviously at this point, we’re pushing to get him on the field as soon as he’s healthy and ready to go.”

The Giants did not put Jones on injured reserve, which would’ve kept him out a minimum of three games – an indication they were at least hopeful he would return by their game at home against the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 19. A team source said the Giants have no current plans to place him on IR, but obviously that could change after the doctors re-examine him.

Even with Glennon possibly out, the Giants aren’t likely to rush Jones back. Judge has repeatedly said the decision will be left up to the doctors. On Sunday, he also clarified that this is about the “injury risk” and not a matter of “pain tolerance.” He said that Jones wants to play, and in fact a source said he was pushing doctors to let him play in Miami, but Judge insists it will be the doctors who have the final call.

The same will be true for Glennon, who must go through a five-step process and be cleared by an independent neurologist before he’s cleared to play.

And if he’s not, that likely will put the Giants’ anemic offense in the hands of the 23-year-old Fromm, a fifth-round pick out of Georgia in the 2020 Draft, who was stuck on the Bills’ practice squad until the Giants signed him last Tuesday. Lewerke, an undrafted free agent from 2020 who signed with the Giants in August, would likely be the backup.

That’s a scenario the Giants never imagined they’d have to even consider this year.