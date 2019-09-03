Source: Cowboys, La'el Collins close to deal

With so much talk centering on which Dallas Cowboys offensive star will be the first to nail down his contract extension, the team is finally on the verge of securing one of its long-term building blocks. It’s none of the players you might have expected.



La’el Collins is about to get his deal.



A team source told Yahoo Sports that the Cowboys are on the verge of reaching a long-term extension with the right tackle who appeared to be one of the players they might lose amid other extensions. The source declined to discuss terms before a deal was signed, but said that Collins will be a fixture on the Dallas offensive line for years to come.

La'el Collins went undrafted in 2015 before signing as a free agent with the Cowboys. (AP)

Collins was entering the final year of a two-year $15.4 million deal. He was slated to be one of the most coveted offensive linemen in the 2020 free-agent class. Now he’ll stay with the Cowboys for the foreseeable future, further escalating the salary-cap allocation to a line that has been the highest paid in the NFL since 2017.



The Collins deal comes in the middle of the team’s intensified negotiations with running back Ezekiel Elliott, who appeared to be nearing a deal over the weekend but has fallen into some dragging negotiations over contract structure. Collins also gets his deal before quarterback Dak Prescott and wideout Amari Cooper – who along with Elliott were believed to be the team’s three highest priorities for extensions this offseason.



Instead, Dallas is now on the verge of having locked in two other key cornerstones before even one of the big trio has secured a long-term deal. Aside from Collins, the Cowboys also extended linebacker Jaylon Smith, who agreed to a five-year, $64 million extension in August.

The team source told Yahoo Sports that Collins’ deal will be similar to Smith’s, specifically, one that could have potentially been more lucrative if he played out the season and went to free agency. Instead, Collins will protect himself from injury exposure this year by getting a long-term deal in place now, while also giving Dallas a slight discount on what his maximum free agency value would have been.



The source didn’t specify when the team’s deal would be complete with Collins, saying that it was expected to be announced soon.

