Source confirms Chelsea were about to trigger release clause to sign player

One report has confirmed that Chelsea were ready to trigger the release clause of one player and bring him to Stamford Bridge this summer window.

The transfer window is in full swing now and there are plenty of rumours going around. Chelsea will be looking to buy and sell some players this window, as will many other clubs too.

We know that The Blues are in the market for a number of positions, especially a new striker. And it looks like they have just missed out on a chance to sign one.

Chelsea have been heavily linked with RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko in recent weeks, but that story looks to be over, for now at least.

Sesko staying

Benjamin Sesko scores for Leipzig

It looks like RB Leipzig are soon to announce that Sesko has signed a new contract with them and will be staying there for now, meaning Chelsea will have to turn their attentions elsewhere if they want to sign a striker this summer.

The Guardian are reporting Arsenal and Chelsea have been dealt a blow after Benjamin Sesko decided to sign a new contract at RB Leipzig to end their chances of signing the Slovenia striker this summer.

Both Premier League clubs are understood to have been ready to trigger his €65m (£55m) release clause having targeted Sesko for several months.

But with his representatives said to be keen to resolve his future before the start of the Euros, Sesko is understood to have agreed a new contract on improved terms after talks this week.

So Chelsea will now have to get the striker shortlist back out again and see who they can turn to now. There is no way they can go another season with just Nicolas Jackson as the only recognised number 9 at the club. They’ll need to find a new striker.