Source: Commanders sale will be approved today

Alright. All right. Alllllllright.

It's over. It's done. The witch is dead, ding dong.

Today, the owners will vote to approve the sale of the Commanders from Daniel Snyder to Josh Harris. A source with direct knowledge of the situation tells PFT that approval will occur.

With Snyder, there's always a reason to not fully exhale. But in this case, it's too late. The deal is done with Harris. The legal wrangling is done with the league. Snyder is done with the NFL.

By dinnertime, the NFL will finally be done with Snyder.

It's hardly a guarantee that things will get better on the field. But the organization will be better. It can't be worse than the worst of what happened on Snyder's watch.

So put the popcorn away and get the champagne ready. Remove the foil and the wire. Put your thumbs on each side of the cork. It's happening today.