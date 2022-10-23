Source: Christian McCaffrey to make 49ers debut vs. Chiefs in Week 7 game

Source: McCaffrey will make 49ers debut vs. Chiefs in Week 7 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Running back Christian McCaffrey is set to make his 49ers debut against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area on Saturday night.

The 49ers acquired McCaffrey Thursday night in a trade with the Carolina Panthers for second-, third- and fourth-round picks in 2023, and a fifth-rounder in 2024.

McCaffrey, 26, flew to the Bay Area on Friday morning and watched most of practice that day while he began learning the 49ers' game plan for facing the Chiefs on Sunday.

The 49ers had a brief practice on Saturday, after which coach Kyle Shanahan determined that McCaffrey had a strong enough knowledge of the play book to suit up and see action.

