Source: Chiefs exercise QB Patrick Mahomes' fifth-year option

The Kansas City Chiefs have exercised quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ fifth-year option, a source told Yahoo Sports.

Mahomes, 24, just led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title in 50 years and is still on his original rookie deal, which he signed in 2017 after being taken with the 10th pick in the draft.

The option will kick in for 2021, but general manager Brett Veach said Sunday he wants to work out long-term agreements with Mahomes and star defensive tackle Chris Jones, who was hit with the franchise tag this offseason.

The Chiefs have exercised Patrick Mahomes' fifth-year option and plan to work out a long-term agreement. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

“I would like to think that we’re fairly confident, and we have a lot of time,” Veach said. “[They’re] cornerstones in this organization. We do have some time, and now that the draft is over, and the free agency period here with the pandemic and the virtual draft, there was certainly a lot of distractions.

“But now that this is behind us here, we have a window now that we can kind of reset as an organization. We have a lot of time and this will be the focus of where we are to make sure we get these guys locked up and head into training camp, whenever that is, ready to rock and roll. Again, you can never put a definitive answer on anything, but we are certainly hopeful and confident, and we’re going to put in a lot of work from now until the start of camp.”

Mahomes, who won MVP in 2018, completed 69.5 percent of his passes for 4,031 yards, 26 touchdowns and five interceptions in 12 games last season.

More from Yahoo Sports: