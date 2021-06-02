Source: Celtics assistant Jerome Allen to interview for team's head coaching vacancy

Celtics assistant Jerome Allen

There are already several candidates for the Celtics head coaching vacancy.

Yahoo! Sports reported that Jason Kidd, Chauncey Billups and Lloyd Pierce are expected to be among the coaches considered by Stevens.

Another coach that will get consideration for the job?

Celtics assistant coach Jerome Allen.



Stevens and the Celtics hired Allen in 2015, viewing him as someone who could help push the organization forward.

Allen has worked closely with many of the Celtics top players over the years, including Marcus Smart, Terry Rozier, Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

He was responsible for coordinating how the Celtics would attack their opponents’ defensive schemes.

The Undefeated earlier reported that Allen was expected to get consideration for the job. A league source confirmed that, saying Allen is among a group of internal candidates who will speak with Stevens.

Stevens, the former Celtics head coach who took over Danny Ainge’s job as team president on Wednesday, is expected to speak to both internal and external candidates for the opening.

Allen came to the Celtics after a five-year stint at the head coach at the University of Pennsylvania from 2010-2015.

The NCAA found that Allen had accepted $300,000 in bribes to get a wealthy businessman’s son into the university during his tenure at Penn. The NCAA issued a 15-year show-cause penalty to Allen for the transgression.

Stevens and the Celtics have, obviously, fully supported Allen throughout the incident. If they hadn’t, Allen wouldn’t have been retained as an assistant coach.

In addition to Allen, it will be interesting to see if the Celtics request permission to interview any of the Knicks or Nets assistant coaches.

It’s unclear how or if Stevens will restructure the Celtics’ front office.

But if he is looking to add an executive underneath him, Stevens could turn to executives with the Knicks and Nets.