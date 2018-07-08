Source: Lakers free-agent center Brook Lopez joins Bucks on 1-year, $3.4M deal

Brook Lopez shot well from 3-point range last season. (AP)

The Milwaukee Bucks have added veteran free-agent center Brook Lopez, a source told Yahoo Sports.

Lopez, 30, agreed to a one-year deal for the bi-annual exception, which is worth $3.4 million, the source said.

Lopez — the No. 10 overall pick in the 2008 draft by the Nets — is an effective big man who should spread the floor for star Giannis Antetokounmpo to penetrate and dish.

Lopez averaged 13 points and four rebounds last year in his only season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Over 41 percent of Lopez’s shots with the Lakers came from 3-point range, where the 7-footer connected on 34.5 percent of his attempts, while playing a career-low 23.4 minutes per game. He should provide a lift to a Milwaukee team that needs shooters.

The Bucks will deploy Lopez at the five alongside John Henson, utilizing two bigs who do very different things.

In 10 NBA seasons with the Nets and Lakers, Lopez, who was an All-Star in 2012-13, has averaged 17.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

