Source: Brock Purdy, 49ers nearing finalization of elbow surgery plans

49ers nearing finalization of surgery plans

Signs continue to point toward 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy undergoing elbow surgery that involves a six-month build-up toward returning to action.

More discussions are scheduled to take place on Monday to determine the specifics and finalize Purdy’s upcoming surgical procedure, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area.

Purdy sustained a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The likely outcome of surgery will be a consensus toward Purdy requiring an internal brace, and not the longer recovery required for Tommy John surgery, the source said.

Last week, 49ers general manager John Lynch discussed the expectation of the surgery along with the remote possibility an alternate action might be necessary.

“The positive bit of news is that it seems to be consistent that the right approach is that one that takes about that six-month mark,” Lynch said. “Now, everybody will also say you never know until you get in there.

“Every surgeon will tell you that on every surgery, you always like getting in to see exactly.”

If everything goes as anticipated, Purdy would undergo a procedure to repair the UCL with a collagen-coated suture tape to provide stability to the repaired ligament. That procedure requires a three-month recovery and then a three-month buildup to return to playing football.

If all goes smoothly, Purdy could be cleared to return to practice in early August.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said last week Purdy’s positive prognosis, along with Trey Lance’s expected return to the field for organized team activities, means the 49ers would not be looking to add a veteran quarterback to compete for a starting role.

Purdy stepped into the 49ers' No. 1 role on Dec. 4 when Jimmy Garoppolo sustained a fractured foot in the first quarter of a game against the Miami Dolphins.

The 49ers won eight games with Purdy at quarterback and took a 12-game win streak into the NFC Championship Game.

Purdy sustained his injury on the sixth play of the game and was forced back into action in the third quarter when backup Josh Johnson sustained a concussion. The 49ers' season ended with a 31-7 loss to the Super Bowl-bound Eagles.

