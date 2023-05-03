Source: Brandon Allen, 49ers agree to contract terms; QB to sign next week

Source: QB Allen agrees to terms, to sign with 49ers next week originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers found themselves a fourth quarterback.

The 49ers have an agreement with veteran quarterback Brandon Allen, a league source confirmed Wednesday morning to NBC Sports Bay Area. Allen is expected to sign with the 49ers next week and join the team’s offseason program in Santa Clara.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo first reported the news of Allen’s agreement with the 49ers.

Allen will join a 49ers quarterback room that already features Brock Purdy, Trey Lance and Sam Darnold.

Purdy, the presumptive starter, is in the early stages of physical therapy after undergoing elbow surgery on March 10. His full recovery is expected to take six months, which takes him right up to the beginning of the regular season.

In the meantime, Lance and Darnold are taking the practice snaps as the 49ers began on-field work this week during their official offseason program.

At the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft, coach Kyle Shanahan said he would "love to" add a fourth quarterback. Instead of a rookie, the 49ers opted to go with a veteran.

Allen, 30, saw action in 15 games with nine starts over the past four seasons with the Denver Broncos and Cincinnati Bengals.

In his career, he has completed 149 of 263 pass attempts (56.1 percent) for 1,611 yards with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions. His career passer rating is 78.0.

Allen originally entered the NFL as Jacksonville’s sixth-round draft pick in 2016 out of Arkansas. He spent time with the Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams before moving on to the Denver Broncos, where he saw his first NFL regular-season action in 2019.

Allen served as the Bengals’ backup quarterback behind Joe Burrow the past three seasons.

