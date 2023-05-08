Source: Brandon Allen's $1.080M 49ers contract includes $200K guaranteed

Source: Allen's 49ers contract includes $200K guaranteed originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers signed veteran quarterback Brandon Allen to a one-year contract on Monday.

The details of the deal include some guaranteed money and keep the door open for him to stick around during the regular season, too.

Allen, 30, will receive no signing bonus but his agreement includes $200,000 fully guaranteed of his scheduled $1.080 million salary, NBC Sports Bay Area has learned.

A practice-squad player with Allen's level of NFL experience can make anywhere from $289,800 to $370,000 for the season.

In addition, Allen could earn up to $152,500 in incentives for suiting up for all 17 regular-season games. He is scheduled to receive nearly $9,000 for every game in which he suits up as part of the team's game-day roster.

The 49ers also announced the signings of veteran defensive lineman Marlon Davidson and tight end Troy Fumagalli to one-year deals.

Davidson was a second-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in the 2020 NFL Draft. He appeared in 19 games with one start over three seasons. He had 29 tackles, two passes defensed, one interception, one fumble recovery and one sack.

Fumagalli, a five-year NFL veteran, was among the 49ers' final cuts before the start of last season. He spent time on the 49ers' practice squad.

Allen becomes the fourth quarterback on the 49ers’ offseason roster, joining Brock Purdy, Trey Lance and Sam Darnold.

Purdy is the presumptive starter for the 49ers, but it is not known if he will be cleared from elbow surgery before the start of the regular season. He is scheduled to begin an approximate three-month ramp-up throwing program next month.

Allen spent the past three seasons as the No. 2 quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals behind starter Joe Burrow.

During his time with the Bengals, Allen appeared in 12 games with six starts. He completed 61.5 percent of his pass attempt for 1,096 yards with seven touchdowns, four interceptions and a passer rating of 82.5.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast