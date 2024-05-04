Source: Blake Hinson receives invitation to NBA G League Elite Camp

This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNow.com.

Although Blake Hinson did not receive an invitation to the official NBA Combine, he will still have a shot at working out in front of personnel from professional organizations.

According to a source, Hinson has received an invitation to this year’s NBA G League Elite Camp which will take place Thursday, May 9 to Sunday, May 12 in Chicago, Illinois.

The 6-foot-8 forward averaged a career-high 18.8 points per game this season along with 4.6 rebounds. Hinson hit 106 three pointers on the season, hitting 42% of his shots from beyond the arch. The Deltona, Florida native has scored more than 20 points 14 different times this year, and set a season-high with 41 points in a recent win over Louisville.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Sports Now.

