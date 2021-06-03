Source: Bears told Andy Dalton he’ll be the Week One starter

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Florio
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The answer has been hiding in plain sight. And we’ve confirmed that the thing hiding in plain sight is true.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Bears already have promised quarterback Andy Dalton that he will start the season as the starting quarterback.

The clue comes from this statement from Dalton: “I knew the situation I was going into, regardless of if they drafted somebody or they didn’t. I was on a one-year deal, and I was going to be the starter.”

He stopped short of saying that’s what he was told by the team. But we’re told that’s what he was told by the team.

So he really is, as the team’s Twitter account declared on March 24, QB1. Thus, in Week One against the Rams on Sunday Night Football, the Chicago quarterback won’t be the QB who wears No. 1 — rookie Justin Fields.

That meshes with coach Matt Nagy’s personal experience. Prior to his final season in Kansas City, the Chiefs traded up to select quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes sat and learned the game for all of his first season, eventually playing in a meaningless Week 17 game against the Broncos.

The same approach is likely for Fields, sitting and watching and learning before being thrust into action. The fans may clamor for the rookie, but the team’s long-term best interests arguably are best served by waiting.

Regardless, Dalton’s status for Week One was set when he signed. He was told he’ll be the starter to start the season. It’s no guarantee he’ll be the starter at the end of the season. The bye week comes in Week 10, after a tough four-game stretch against the Packers, Buccaneers, 49ers, and Steelers. That could be the time to make the change, if the change is going to be made in 2021.

Or maybe Nagy really is committed to playing Dalton all year long. Although Alex Smith had far more equity with the Chiefs (and the 2017 Chiefs started fast), Nagy and G.M. Ryan Pace have tied their careers to Fields. Given that Nagy served as offensive coordinator for the team that drafted Mahomes and sat him for most of a season, it could be that Dalton is the starter not only for Week One of the 2021 season, but for a lot longer than that.

Source: Bears told Andy Dalton he’ll be the Week One starter originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Dalton says 'mindset didn't change' when Bears landed Fields

    Andy Dalton insisted he understood the situation when he signed with the Chicago Bears and wasn't blindsided when they drafted Justin Fields. “I already knew I was going to do everything I can to be the best player I can for this team and to help us win a lot of football games,” Dalton said Wednesday. The Bears assured Dalton he would not be competing with veteran Nick Foles for the starting job when he agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract in March.

  • Josh McDaniels: Cam Newton 'has a different grasp of the offense'

    Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels seems pleased with how Cam Newton has gotten acclimated to the offense after a tumultuous 2020 season.

  • Andy Dalton: My mindset doesn’t change because Bears drafted Justin Fields

    Andy Dalton spent nine seasons as the Bengals’ starter before Joe Burrow supplanted him. After one season in Dallas, where he signed as Dak Prescott‘s backup before Prescott was injured in Week 5, Dalton signed a one-year deal with the Bears. Chicago, though, drafted Justin Fields in the first round only 44 days after signing [more]

  • Frank Gore still wants to play, hopes the right team calls

    Frank Gore is 38 years old, elderly by NFL running back standards, but he still believes he can play. Gore told KNBR today that he doesn’t want to retire and is hoping a contending team gives him a shot. “I know that I can still play the game, I know I can help a team,” [more]

  • Is the quarterback who’ll back up Dak Prescott already on the Dallas Cowboys’ roster?

    Team executives are still searching for veteran candidates to bring in, although that may not happen until training camp or after final cuts.

  • Amazon reportedly pursuing Al Michaels to be the voice of 'Thursday Night Football' package

    Al Michaels could demand a significant amount of money to call NFL games at Amazon.

  • Bears rookie Dazz Newsome breaks collarbone in practice

    Bears rookie receiver Dazz Newsome broke his collarbone in practice Tuesday. Coach Matt Nagy announced Newsome will be out “a little while.” Newsome will undergo surgery Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. It was a “clean break,” per Pelissero, so Newsome’s prognosis is eight weeks. That should put him back at around the start [more]

  • Urban Meyer calls James Robinson one of his favorites

    The Jaguars made a point of adding running backs this offseason, with the addition of free agent Carlos Hyde and first-round draft pick Travis Etienne. But new Jaguars coach Urban Meyer says that’s no reflection on the Jaguars’ leading rusher from last year. Meyer said today that James Robinson has been outstanding in Organized Team [more]

  • Letters to the editor: Livestock leases, Lt. Gov. McGeachin, food service, Gov. Little

    Letters to the editor on livestock leases on Idaho public land, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s power grab, poor treatment of food service workers and praise for Gov. Little.

  • China's silencing of Tiananmen tributes extends to Hong Kong

    For years, China has quashed any discussion on the mainland of its bloody 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing's Tiananmen Square, nearly erasing what happened from the collective consciousness. Now it may be Hong Kong's turn, as China's ruling Communist Party pulls the city more directly into its orbit. The semi-autonomous territories of Hong Kong and nearby Macao were for years the last places on Chinese soil allowed to publicly mark the events of June 4, 1989, when the People's Liberation Army opened fire on student-led protesters in a crackdown that left hundreds, if not thousands, dead.

  • New York's Cuomo seeks state police help to probe war memorial vandalism

    "The Memorial's desecration with graffiti and hateful symbols, coming just two days after Memorial Day, isn't just offensive to the memories of these soldiers and to their loved ones -- it's antithetical to the moral fiber of our state and our country," Cuomo said on Twitter. "I have directed the New York State Police to assist in the investigation into this disgusting act of vandalism."

  • How Disney’s Avengers Campus Theme Park Does, and Doesn’t, Fit in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

    Starting on June 4, guests at Disney California Adventure in Anaheim, Calif., will get to step foot onto the Avengers Campus, a new six-acre attraction that brings the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to vivid life. You can watch Spider-Man leap 60 feet into the air, train with Wakanda’s Dora Milaje, or witness Doctor […]

  • DeVante Parker: Tua Tagovailoa’s mechanics are different

    The growth of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is something the Dolphins are looking for this season and it is something his teammates and coaches are regularly asked about when they sit down with reporters this offseason. Head coach Brian Flores has discussed a greater comfort level in the offense for the 2020 first-round pick and players [more]

  • Matt LaFleur: David Bakhtiari working hard, long way to start of the season

    Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari wasn’t taking part in Wednesday’s OTA, but he was rehabbing his torn ACL on the field and his efforts caught the attention of reporters who were viewing the session. Those reporters passed along positive reviews of the way Bakhtiari was moving through his exercises after suffering the injury during a [more]

  • Matt LaFleur: Hopefully we’ll see Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday

    The Packers haven’t seen Aaron Rodgers since the 2020 season ended. They would love to see him next week at their mandatory minicamp. Packers coach Matt LaFleur admitted Wednesday he doesn’t know Rodgers’ plans. “It’s important that we have all our guys and certainly we’d love him to be here and hopefully we’ll see him [more]

  • The NFL's highest-paid players on every team

    Patrick Mahomes is far and away the highest-paid player in the NFL, but every team in the league has at least one superstar cashing a monster check.

  • White Sox place prized rookie Vaughn on COVID-19 list

    The Chicago White Sox placed outfielder Andrew Vaughn on the COVID-19 injured list on Thursday, with general manager Rick Hahn saying the prized rookie was asymptomatic. “Our hope is that, similar to our other IL placements of this nature, he will return shortly to the active roster,” Hahn said in a statement. The 23-year-old Vaughn is batting .226 with four homers and 12 RBIs.

  • Bet $1 on any playoff game and get $1 for every point your team scores*

    BetMGM is offering a special promotion for this week's NBA action.

  • Taylor Heinicke on gaining weight, altering playing style after new contract

    How the Washington Football Team QB reshaped his body and hopes a new playing style makes him more durable.

  • Nets' Kyrie Irving: 'Nothing but respect' for Celtics players, coaches

    Kyrie Irving discusses what it meant to defeat his former team, the Boston Celtics, in the playoffs while praising his ex-teammates and coaches.