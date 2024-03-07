Source: Bears sign Jaylon Johnson to contract extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Jaylon Johnson will be locking down wide receivers for the Bears defense for a long time. On Thursday, Johnson and the Bears agreed to a new long term contract, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago.

Multiple reports say GM Ryan Poles and Johnson came together for a four-year, $76 million deal with over $54 million guaranteed. In terms of total money, that makes Johnson the seventh-highest cornerback in the NFL, according to OverTheCap. The $19 million average annual value for the deal is also seventh-most (not including L'Jarius Sneed who will make $19.8 million on the franchise tag). However, the guaranteed money puts Johnson above his peers. No cornerback in the league has more guaranteed money attached to his deal than Johnson, per OverTheCap.

The Bears and Johnson negotiated for a new deal last offseason, but never came together on an agreement. Johnson bet on himself and played out the last year of his rookie contract, and the bet paid off. The Bears challenged Johnson to improve his takeaway production in order to earn big bucks with the team, and Johnson delivered.

In 2023, Johnson set a career high with four interceptions, one of which he returned for his first career touchdown. He added one forced fumble and one fumble recovery, too. Johnson managed to maintain his status as one of the top coverage corners in the league while making more plays on the ball, making his 2023 campaign all the more impressive.

Poles used the franchise tag on Johnson earlier this week to give himself more time to negotiate a contract extension with Johnson, but it turns out they didn’t need it. The got the deal done a week before the new league year begins, when Johnson would have become a free agent.

