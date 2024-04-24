Source: Bears agree to contract extension with asst. GM Ian Cunningham originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ryan Poles’ right-hand man is being rewarded.

The Chicago Bears and assistant general manager Ian Cunningham have agreed to a contract extension Wednesday, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the news.

Cunningham has played an integral role in getting the Bears’ rebuild off the ground.

During the Bears’ pre-draft availability Tuesday, Poles praised Cunningham for his role in getting the ship quickly turned around in Chicago.

“I am blessed out of my socks to have him by my side through this process,” Poles said Tuesday at Halas Hall. “Just, especially when you reflect back to the first two years getting this thing off the ground, to have a guy like him. It's not a yes man that keeps me in line when I start getting off track, to keep our staff together when I get pulled in different directions. We wouldn't be where we are today if it wasn't for Ian as well being there and being an unbelievable partner.”

Cunningham has been a top candidate for general manager jobs during the past two offseason cycles.

He’s expected to be a hot name once again next offseason. The Bears will receiver a compensatory draft pick should Cunningham leave for a promotion.

But for now, he’s staying in Chicago to continue to help Poles make their grand vision a reality.