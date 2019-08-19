Source: Antonio Brown attends Raiders team meeting amid helmet drama

To quote Rockhound in "Armageddon:" "We're staying, we're going, we're staying, we're going. Make up your mind already."

Whether you're talking about trying to get off a planet-killer asteroid heading for Earth or Antonio Brown's Raiders practice attendance, it fits.

The Raiders receiver missed practice Sunday after getting bad news on his quest to get his desired helmet certified by the NFL. With Brown absent yet again due to a helmet issue that has become a thorn in the Raiders' side, general manager Mike Mayock delivered an ultimatum to his star via the media, saying Brown needs to either be "all-in or all-out."

Well, it looks like for now, Brown is "all-in."

The Silver and Black had a team meeting Monday as training camp breaks, and Brown was in attendance, a source told NBC Sports California's Scott Bair.

The Raiders held a team meeting today as camp breaks, and Antonio Brown was there. As a point of clarification, there was no practice or walk through held today in Napa. — Scott Bair (@BairNBCS) August 19, 2019

ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio was the first to report Brown was with the team, although there was no practice Monday. Practice will resume Tuesday in Alameda before the team takes off for Winnipeg on Wednesday ahead of Thursday night's preseason game against the Packers.

Brown has been mainly MIA during training camp. He took part in a portion of one practice before leaving Napa to get treatment on his frostbitten feet and to try and resolve his helmet drama. The four-time All-Pro selection returned to the team and even went through warm-ups prior to their preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The star pass-catcher particpated in Saturday's walkthrough and appeared ready to hit the practice field at full speed before his helmet was nixed by the league.

A day after Mayock's ultimatum, Brown is back with the team as he continues to look for a solution to his helmet issue. But for how long is anyone's guess.

