Source: Alex Cobb, Giants finalizing contract in free agency

Source: Giants finalizing deal with free-agent pitcher Cobb originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Giants look poised to fill out their rotation with guys named Alex before a likely lockout.

Free agent right-hander Alex Cobb is finalizing an agreement with the club, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area. The deal was first reported by Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Alex Wood, who was part of last year's rotation, was in San Francisco on Monday to take a physical that would finalize a multi-year deal, per a source.

Cobb isn't quite in the mold of past short-term additions, as he’s coming off a strong season. The 34-year-old had a 3.76 ERA and 2.92 FIP in 18 starts last season with the Los Angeles Angels and struck out a career-high 9.5 batters per nine innings.

Cobb relies heavily on a splitter, throwing it about a third of the time each of the last three seasons with good results. He hasn’t thrown a lot of innings the past three seasons, but that won’t concern the Giants. Farhan Zaidi has said repeatedly that the Giants are looking to fill 162 games with their additions, rather than just fill out a normal five-man rotation.

Wood and Cobb would join Logan Webb and Anthony DeSclafani, who signed a three-year deal last week.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast