Source: 49ers, Washington NFL draft prospects meet via video interviews

The 49ers recently had video interviews with two University of Washington prospects, a league source told NBC Sports Bay Area.

The 49ers had recent interactions with tight end Hunter Bryant and running back Salvon Ahmed over FaceTime, the source said.

Bryant (6-foot-2, 248 pounds) caught 52 passes for 825 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games last season as a junior before declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft. He projects as a second- or third-day draft pick.

Ahmed (5-11, 197) also declared for the draft after his junior season. He rushed for 1,020 yards and 11 touchdowns on 188 carries. He also caught 16 passes for 84 yards.

Ahmed likely is a late-round draft pick or undrafted free agent.

49ERS 2020 DRAFT PICKS

1. First round: No. 13; overall No. 13 (from Indianapolis)

2. First round: No. 31; overall No. 31

3. Fifth round: No. 11; overall No. 156 (from Denver)

4. Fifth round: No. 31; overall No. 176

5. Sixth round: No. 31; overall No. 210

6. Seventh round: No. 3; overall No. 217 (from Detroit)

7. Seventh round: No. 31; overall 245















NOTES

-The 49ers acquired Indianapolis pick in the first round, in exchange for defensive lineman DeForest Buckner;

-The 49ers acquired Denver's pick in the fifth round, along with Emmanuel Sanders, in exchange for their own piakc in the third and fourth rounds;

-The 49ers traded second-round pick to Kansas City for DE Dee Ford;

-The 49ers acquired Detroit's seventh-round pick in trade that sent Eli Harold to the Lions.









