Source: 49ers to visit with free-agent defensive tackle

The 49ers are visiting with veteran free-agent defensive tackle Terrell McClain on Monday, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area.

McClain (6-foot-2, 302 pounds) visited the Miami Dolphins last week before traveling to meet with 49ers coaches and officials. The NFL Network first reported McClain's scheduled visit to Santa Clara.

McClain, 29, has played for five teams in his seven-year career. He appeared in 12 games with Washington last season, starting two games. He recorded 20 tackles with two sacks.

McClain broke into the NFL in 2011 with the Carolina Panthers as a third-round draft pick from South Florida. He spent one game with New England, the following season before playing 19 games over two seasons for Houston. McClain played 30 games over three seasons with Dallas before moving on to Washington last year with a four-year, $21 million contract.

Washington released McClain after a draft in which the club selected defensive linemen Da'Ron Payne (Alabama) in the first round and Tim Settle (Virginia Tech) in the fifth round.

In other 49ers news . . .

The organization did not initially offer a contract to any of the 33 players who participated over the weekend on a tryout basis at 49ers rookie camp.

Last year, the 49ers signed three tryout players from rookie camp to contracts: safety Chanceller James, offensive lineman Richard Levy and wide receiver B.J. Johnson. The 49ers waived receiver KD Cannon, running back DuJuan Harris and offensie lineman Bret Treadway to make room for those signings a year ago.